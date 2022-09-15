ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – One person died and two others were hurt Thursday morning after a crash in a rural area of the Metro East.

The crash happened just before 6 a.m. Thursday near the area of Floaraville and Loehr roads in St. Clair County, just south of Paderbor, Illinois.

When authorities arrived, one person was found dead in a Ford Escape and one person was trapped in a Hyundai Elantra. A third person driving another Ford Escape was also involved in the crash and treated at the scene.

Investigators say two vehicles were involved in a head-on collision and another car had driven into one of those cars briefly after the initial crash. One driver died and another was sent to the hosptial after the crash. It’s unclear what led up to the first collision at this time.

An accident reconstruction team with the Illinois State Police and the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the crash. Additional details are limited at this time.