JERSEY COUNTY, Ill. – One person is dead following a crash on U.S. Route 67 in Jersey County, Illinois, according to police.

Illinois State Police responded to the two-vehicle crash on northbound U.S. 67 at Domino Lane around 3:32 p.m. Wednesday. One lane of traffic was closed as authorities cleared the scene.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated as more information becomes available