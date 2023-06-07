GRANITE CITY, Ill. – A Granite City man died late Tuesday afternoon in a crash near a busy intersection in the city.

According to Captain Gary Brooks, a spokesperson for the Granite City Police Department, the crash happened just after 6:55 p.m. near Nameoki Road and Lindell Boulevard.

Police and other first responders found the crash victim, identified as Frank Fisher, and took him to a local hospital.

Fisher later died injuries he suffered in the crash. He was 41.

Police did not offer any additional specifics regarding the crash.

Granite City police are investigating the crash with the assistance of the Metro East Crash Assistance Team and the Madison County Coroner’s Office.