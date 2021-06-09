One person killed in East St. Louis wreck

Illinois

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – A deadly crash brought a massive response from police just across the river from the Gateway Arch on Wednesday. 

The East St. Louis Police Department, the fire department, Illinois State Police, and the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department rushed to Martin Luther King Drive and Collinsville Avenue around 11:25 a.m.

The scene was right at the entrance/exit ramps for the MLK Bridge into Downtown St. Louis. 

The driver of a red Dodge sedan was traveling west on MLK and going so fast the car nearly became airborne over Metrolink tracks there, a witness said.

He ran a stop sign and hit a gray/brown Cadillac SUV, according to Illinois State Police.   

The driver of the car was the only person in that vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not release his name but said he was a 24-year old man from Madison, Illinois.   

There were two people in the SUV and both survived, police said. The driver was a 30-year-old woman and was transported to a hospital with serious injuries. Her passenger was a 33-year-old man from St. Louis, police said. He suffered minor injuries.   

The intersection and the bridge ramps were shut down for more than four hours.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News