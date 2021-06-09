One person killed in East St. Louis wreck

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – A deadly crash brought a massive response from police just across the river from the Gateway Arch on Wednesday.

The East St. Louis Police Department, the fire department, Illinois State Police, and the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department rushed to Martin Luther King Drive and Collinsville Avenue around 11:25 a.m.

The scene was right at the entrance/exit ramps for the MLK Bridge into Downtown St. Louis.

The driver of a red Dodge sedan was traveling west on MLK and going so fast the car nearly became airborne over Metrolink tracks there, a witness said.

He ran a stop sign and hit a gray/brown Cadillac SUV, according to Illinois State Police.

The driver of the car was the only person in that vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not release his name but said he was a 24-year old man from Madison, Illinois.

There were two people in the SUV and both survived, police said. The driver was a 30-year-old woman and was transported to a hospital with serious injuries. Her passenger was a 33-year-old man from St. Louis, police said. He suffered minor injuries.

The intersection and the bridge ramps were shut down for more than four hours.