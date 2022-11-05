One woman was killed and two other women were hurt Saturday morning in a shooting at a Belleville home.

The shooting happened just before 10 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of South Church Street.

When police responded to the scene, they found three women who had suffered gunshot wounds. One woman died in the home and the other two were rushed to a hospital, including one with critical injuries.

Police say, based on preliminary findings, the shooting stemmed from a domestic disturbance inside the home. The gunman shot three others inside the home during the incident. Police say the victims are family members of the suspect, but did not disclose the exact nature of their relationship.

No names have been released yet in the investigation, and no arrests have yet been announced. If you have any additional information related to the case, contact the Belleville Police Department at 618-234-1212 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.