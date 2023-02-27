DUPO, Ill. – An hours-long standoff ended Monday morning. It involved police and a man suspected of killing one person and shooting a Dupo police officer.

Authorities shared that the Dupo officer who was shot suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment. That officer’s condition has not been revealed.

The incident started about 1:15 Sunday. Police said a man shot and killed a person, then shot and a Dupo police officer. Afterward, he barricaded himself inside a home on McBride Avenue for hours.

We’re told the man who was killed was found at a home also on McBride, not far from where the man was holed for many hours. Police from multiple agencies were on the scene for quite some time from Sunday afternoon into Sunday night.

Nearby residents were also kept away from their homes for hours as authorities tried to resolve the situation. FOX 2 spoke with a woman who knows the mother of the suspect. Here is some of what she told us.

“It’s very hard on her,” Angela Cates explained. “She’s a parent no matter what we do. You know our children. We love our kids. He’s been through a lot. He does have a good heart. I don’t know what has happened here. So I’m not going to pass judgment on anybody.”

FOX 2 has reached out to the St. Clair County Police Department for details of the standoff and the condition of the officer, but have not heard back. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.