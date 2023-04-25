COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – A young man is dead after shots rang out Monday night in a Collinsville, Illinois, neighborhood. Multiple people are in custody, but police are still searching for one more suspect.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. in a residential area on North Seminary Street, near the Collinsville Police Department.

Officers found one victim, an unidentified man, shot to death near a sidewalk. A woman who identified herself as the victim’s mother said her son was just 19 years old. Neighbors said they heard at least four shots.

“We were gone only 10 minutes. When we were on our way back, the kids called crying and upset they heard the shots and called 911,” Jessica Dawson said. “He was lying there dead when I got back.”

Witnesses reported seeing four people running from the scene and were able to provide officers with descriptions.

Police searched the area and located three people matching those descriptions and took them into custody. Authorities are still looking for a fourth person who may be connected to the crime.

The shooting happened right outside the Faith in Action building, where Beth Baker works.

“We got a call from one of our boards that there had been a shooting right outside, right up the street from us, and we found out a young man was killed,” she said. “It’s aggravating to me, because it’s so senseless. I know what the family is going through. I been there. It’s heart-wrenching.”

At this point, police have not released a motive, nor have they indicated if the victim knew the shooters.