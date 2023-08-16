EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – One person was killed and other people were injured in a shooting Wednesday evening in East St. Louis.

According to Trooper Josh Korando, Illinois State Police, the shooting occurred just before 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of 38th Street and Audubon Avenue.

East St. Louis police officers declared one victim dead. Four other victims were taken to local hospitals with unspecified injuries.

Investigators did not release any additional information.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any knowledge of the incident is asked to contact the police. If you wish to remain anonymous or are interested in a cash reward, call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.