ALTON, Ill. – Southwest Illinois is getting a grant for $10 million to help improve tourism and infrastructure. The Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau plans to complete the Port of Alton, upgrade public access to the riverfront, improve Piasa Park, and develop areas near the Lewis and Clark State Historic Site in Hartford.

“Illinois’ Riverbend Region is an economic driver for tourism development throughout the Metro East,” writes Illinois state Senator Rachelle Crowe . “With this state investment, we can attract visitors to the area to learn about our rich history while also enjoying time with their loved ones, eating at our restaurants, shopping in our small businesses and utilizing our local lodging.”

The money will be added to the budget that takes effect July 1, 2023. The timeline of the funding’s release is to be determined.