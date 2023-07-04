BELLEVILLE, Ill. – The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been summoned to assist with an investigation in St. Clair County, Illinois, after a Belleville child was found shot to death inside their home.

Deputies with the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to the 1800 block of Roosevelt Avenue shortly before 10 p.m. Monday for a reported shooting. Once inside the home, they found a young boy had been shot.

The child, who remains unidentified at this time, was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. He died an hour later at the hospital.

The St. Clair County Coroner said the boy was 10 years of age.

FOX 2 spoke with neighbors, who said they were shocked that this happened in a relatively quiet neighborhood.

“Usually it’s very quiet, not really much action going on. Barely any robberies, no shootings; nothing,” Alannah Agee said.

Agee said she has lived in the area for almost four years, and she’s worried about her kids playing outside.

“It’s scary, because I have three and it’s just…I don’t like for my kids to be outside anymore just hearing that. Because anyone can drive by and get shot,” she said.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to call the Major Case Squad at 618-825-5200.