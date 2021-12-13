110 mph Amtrak trains may connect St. Louis and Chicago within 12-18 months

ST. LOUIS – Amtrak is planning to offer service on a high-speed route between St. Louis and Chicago sometime in the next 12 to 18 months. Trains on the lines may reach speeds of up to 110 mph.

Most of the Amtrak corridor’s $1.95 billion upgrade was completed in 2018. Amtrak was planning to offer the service in 2019. But, delays in installing and testing GPS-related safety technology kept Amtrak trains from hitting high speeds of 90 mph.

A schedule change for Chicago to St. Louis Lincoln Service and Texas Eagle trains started today. It allows some trains to travel to a maximum speed of 90 mph. This is reducing travel times by about 15 minutes.

The improvements come from federal grants and other funds from the Illinois Department of Transportation. Governor JB Pritzker authorized legislation this summer to create a statewide plan for a rail network to connect major cities within the state.