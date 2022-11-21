WASHINGTON PARK, Ill. – A 13-year-old boy was killed and three juveniles were wounded in a drive-by shooting over the weekend.

According to Trooper Rodger Goines, a spokesman for the Illinois State Police District 11, the shooting took place around 5:20 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, at the intersection of 45th Street and Bunkhum Road in Washington Park.

Troopers arrived at the scene and found one teen dead. The other three victims were taken to local hospitals.

Goines said the investigation is ongoing. Authorities did not provide additional information on the incident.