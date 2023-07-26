ST. LOUIS – Authorities conducted nearly 130 traffic stops Tuesday along Interstate 70 in St. Louis City, and drivers are advised to keep an eye out for more speed traps Wednesday in Illinois.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol and the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department conducted speed enforcement efforts along I-70 on Tuesday, leading to 128 traffic stops, 236 citations, 47 warnings and five CMV stops.

Authorities did not disclose how many of the stops might have led to arrests. MSHP and SLMPD teamed up for a 10-hour enforcement operation. “These joint operations continue to be a success and have a positive impact on keeping the I-70 corridor safe for motorists,” said the Missouri State Highway Patrol via Twitter.

On the other side of the St. Louis metro, Illinois State Police are reminding drivers to take caution again on highways. ISP troopers are out in bunches along highways and rural roads as part of a “Speed Awareness Day” campaign.

“Our goal is to reduce traffic fatalities. Troopers are out in squads, on motors, and in the air,” said Illinois State Police via Instagram.

For St. Louis police and other agencies, these events are designed as part of a high-visibility traffic enforcement initiative.