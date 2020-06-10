14-year-old boy killed, two others injured in East St. Louis

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – An investigation underway after a teenager was shot to death in East St. Louis Monday night.

Police responded to the John De-shields Apartments on McCasland Avenue just after 10:00 p.m. Upon arrival they found a 14-year-old boy dead and two others injured. The other two victims were taken to a nearby hospital.

Investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting. That person is still being sought.

No additional details are available at this time. Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

Only On Fox 2— 1 teen dead and 2 children injured in shooting overnight in the metro east. This grandmother is pleading for peace—Details on Fox2 News in the morning. https://t.co/hYpNkYlrtC pic.twitter.com/akGWrbUuBS — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) June 10, 2020