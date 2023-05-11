SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Lotto jackpot is now at $15.2 million. Two Illinois Lotto players won $1 million in April, and the jackpot has been growing. This is the largest state jackpot this year and the fourth largest in nearly three years.

Drawings for the Illinois Lotto happen Monday, Thursday, and Saturday. It is a game that is only found in Illinois. The odds of winning the Lotto jackpot are around one in 15.8 million.

The game costs $2 to play and jackpots start at $2 million. When you play the Lotto in Illinois, your numbers are entered into three different drawings. The first one is the jackpot drawing, where you can win anything from $2 to the big jackpot prize. The other two drawings are for a million dollar prize.