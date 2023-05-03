ALTON, Ill. – Investigators with the Alton Police Department say the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy was “not a random act of violence,” and that the victim and suspect knew one another.

The shooting happened around 12:50 p.m. in the 2600 block of Maxey Street. The victim was shot in the chest and later died from his injuries.

Police have not yet disclosed the identities of the victim or suspect.

The victim’s neighbors and friends were too distraught to go on camera, but they are devastated that this young life was taken.

“I heard later it was a 15-year-old young man had been shot, and the police were talking to the other boy that was there and was saying, ‘Where is the shooter?’” a neighbor said. “Anyone that go through that type of tragedy, my heart goes out to them.”

The victim’s family said he enjoyed playing sports and was a caring young man as they try and deal with this tragic loss.

“On and off the court, he was a shining light every time he entered the room, and he loved all of his nieces and nephews,” a family member said. “He was a family person.”

Investigators have not disclosed any information on what might have led up to the shooting or a potential motive.

The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office is assisting the Alton Police Department with the investigation.

“It’s always devastating when a young life is taken. On behalf of the Alton Police Department, we offer our sincerest condolences to the family dealing with this tragic loss,” the Alton Police Department said in a statement to FOX 2.