15-year-old killed, 5 others injured in crash on I-55/70 in East St. Louis

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – A 15-year-old Barnhart, Missouri girl was killed and five other people injured in a car crash overnight on Interstate 55/70 in southern Illinois.

According to the Illinois State Police, the crash happened around 12:55 a.m. at milepost 1.6 in East St. Louis.

Investigators said a 2015 Infiniti Q40 was traveling eastbound on the interstate when the driver lost control of the vehicle, crashed through the guardrail on the left shoulder, overturned and rolled into the westbound lanes.

One of the passengers was ejected and declared dead at the scene. She has not been identified.

The driver, an 18-year-old male, was seriously injured. The remaining passengers, a 19-year-old male and an 18-year-old male, as well as two 15-year-old females, also suffered serious injuries.

The driver and surviving passengers were all from St. Louis.

Illinois State Police did not indicate if anyone was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.