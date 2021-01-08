15-year-old reported missing in rural Illinois

BOND COUNTY, Ill. – Authorities in southern Illinois are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.

The Bond County Sheriff’s Department said Andrea Elizabeth Foster was last seen at her home around 3 p.m.

The 15-year-old was described as a Black female, 5’2” tall and 140 pounds, with curly short brown hair. She was dressed in PINK brand black sweatpants, a black coat, and grey shoes.

Anyone with information on Foster’s whereabouts is asked to dial 911 to speak with their local law enforcement agency or call the Bond County Sheriff’s Department at 618-664-2151.