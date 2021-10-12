$15,000 reward to find the killer of a Southern Illinois University student

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The FBI and Carbondale Police are offering a combined reward of $15,000 to find the person who killed Keeshanna Jackson, 18, in Carbondale, Illinois. She was a student at Southern Illinois University.

Investigators say that Jackson was at a house party on August 22 in the 500 block of West Cherry Street with 75 to 100 other people. Gunshots were fired at that location. She was found in the yard suffering from a gunshot wound. Three others were also injured in the shooting. Jackson was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

Police believe there may have been multiple shooters and many witnesses. They want to bring justice to Keeshanna and her family.

“We hope $15,000 in reward money will encourage the public to come forward with new information and help bring the perpetrator(s) to justice,” states FBI Springfield Special Agent in Charge David Nanz.

Anyone with information should call the FBI Springfield at 217-522-9675, or Carbondale Police at 618-457-3200, or Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 618-549-2677.