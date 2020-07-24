1,532 new cases of coronavirus reported in Illinois; 19 deaths

Health officials announced 1,532 new cases of coronavirus in Illinois Friday, including 19 deaths.

Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting a total of 168,457 cases since the pandemic began. This included 7,385 deaths.

In the past 24 hours, labs have reported 44,330 specimens for a total of 2,432,523. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from July 17 –July 23 is 3.4%.

As of Thursday night, 1,471 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 325 patients were in the ICU and 115 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Also Friday, new restrictions take effect for many businesses in the city of Chicago including bars, restaurants and gyms.

Bars, taverns, breweries and other establishments that serve alcohol for on-site consumption without a Retail Food license will no longer be able to serve customers indoors.

Restaurants that serve alcohol will be allowed to continue to operate as long as they abide by ongoing COVID-19 guidance and existing regulations.

Establishments without food may still provide outdoor service as they did under phase three.

Maximum party size and table occupancy at restaurants, bars, taverns and breweries will be reduced to six people.

Indoor fitness class size will be reduced to a maximum of 10 people.

Personal services requiring the removal of face coverings will no longer be permitted (shaves, facials, etc.).

Residential property managers will be asked to limit guest entry to five per unit to avoid indoor gatherings and parties.