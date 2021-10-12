17-year-old dies in Centennial Park; Swansea police investigating

SWANSEA, Ill. – Swansea police detectives, the St. Clair County Coroner’s Office, and Illinois State Police are investigating the overnight death of a 17-year-old girl.

According to a police spokesperson, officers were called to Centennial Park along North Belt East around 1:30 a.m. for a person not conscious and not breathing.

Information was provided to dispatchers at the time indicating the teenager had suffered a possible overdose.

Swansea police used a defibrillator to try and keep the young woman alive. Firefighters and EMTs arrived soon thereafter but they were unable to save her.

The 17-year-old’s identity has not been disclosed, pending notification of family members.