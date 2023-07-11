FREEBURG, Ill. — The 17th annual Sergeant Jon Brough Blood Drive takes place Tuesday. Brough is a former Belleville police sergeant who was shot in the face and left blind during an arrest in 2006. He’s had more than 30 surgical procedures since then requiring many units of blood.

Now, it’s Brough’s mission to help replenish the red cross blood supply in our region. You can donate today at the Catholic War Veterans Hall. That’s on South Illinois Street in Freeburg, Illinois. Appointments are scheduled from noon to 6 p.m.