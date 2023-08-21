O’FALLON, Ill. — An 18-year-old is accused of assaulting a school employee and O’Fallon officer after being denied entry into a football game. Antwan Douglas of Cahokia Heights now faces several felony charges.

A statement from the city of O’Fallon, Illinois, says that Douglas tried to get into the end of the O’Fallon Township High School Blue and Gold football game. After being denied entry he, “pushed the employee about the neck.” Doulas resisted arrest and punched an O’Fallon officer in the head several times.

Douglas is currently in the St. Clair County Jail with a $65,000 bond.