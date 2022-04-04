COLUMBIA, Ill. – An 18-year-old from Columbia, Illinois was arrested for setting eight vehicles on fire on Tuesday, March 29.

Police said James Hines is being held at the Monroe County Jail on a $100,000 bond for eight counts of arson. A warrant for Hines’ arrest was issued on Friday, April 1.

The Columbia Police Department said they believe Hines acted alone. Officials want to thank citizens for assisting in this arrest by sharing surveillance footage, doorbell cameras, and more.

