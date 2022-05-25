ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — An 18-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday in a deadly shooting outside a restaurant in O’Fallon, Illinois, over the weekend.

Nautica Young, of Cahokia Heights, was charged with first-degree murder in the death of 20-year-old Ivan Marshall. He was shot and killed while working at Bella Milo on May 22.

Officers found Marshall wounded in the restaurant’s parking lot around 10 p.m. He was rushed to a hospital but died of his injuries.

Nautica is being held at the O’Fallon Police Department and will be transported to the St. Clair County Jail. Her bond was set at $1.5 million.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is still investigating and following up with leads. Anyone with information can contact the Major Case Squad at 618-624-9399 or the O’Fallon Police Department at 618-624-4545. To remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).