CARLINVILLE, Ill. – Charges are pending against a 19-year-old who allegedly struck a pedestrian with his vehicle Sunday morning and fled the scene.

According to Julie Griffith, a spokeswoman for the Carlinville Police Department, the incident happened just after 7 a.m. in the 1100 block of Sumner Street. Officers arrived and found a man lying in a puddle in the roadway. Officers attempted to resuscitate the man but their efforts were in vain.

The man, identified as Monteaz Walton, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was 40.

An autopsy determined Walton had been struck by a vehicle and left on the road, Griffith said. The Illinois State Police was called in to assist with the investigation.

At 9 a.m. Monday, the 19-year-old suspected offender turned himself in with his attorney present. The man is being held at Macoupin County Jail pending formal charges. His name has not been released.