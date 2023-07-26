WOOD RIVER, Ill. – An Alton, Illinois, man has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a Wood River man earlier this week.

According to Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells, the shooting happened shortly before 4:10 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of Tennyson Street.

Police arrived at a single-family residence and found a man who lived there had been shot. Other law enforcement agencies from the area also responded to assist Wood River police in questioning people at the home.

Meanwhile, the victim, identified as Jacob Wall, was taken by ambulance to the Wood River Police Department, where he was transferred to a helicopter, and then airlifted to a St. Louis hospital. Wall died at the hospital. He was 23.

People at the home, guests of Wall’s, were questioned at the police department. Chief Wells said the shooting was not a random act of violence.

A short time later, police took Austin Mullins into custody for the shooting.

The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Mullins the following day with first-degree murder. Mullins remains in custody at the Wood River City Jail on a $1 million bail.