RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ill. – A 19-year-old died Saturday afternoon in rural Randolph County, Illinois when the utility terrain vehicle (UTV) he was driving crashed.

According to a spokesperson for the Illinois State Police, the crash happened around 2:10 p.m. on Robinson Road near Smith Road, just east of Ellis Grove.

The 19-year-old and two teenage boys—ages 14 and 15—were riding eastbound on Robinson when the UTV left the roadway and overturned. The 19-year-old was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead the scene.

The other two passengers refused medical attention.

The deceased driver’s name has not been released.