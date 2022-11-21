BELLEVILLE, Ill. – The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office has charged two 18-year-olds for allegedly stealing a car earlier this month with a pair of juveniles.

According to Detective Sgt. Kyle Bade, a spokesman for the Shiloh Police Department, the theft occurred on the evening of Friday, Nov. 11. Officers took a report for a stolen vehicle in the 800 block of Crosswinds Drive just before 8:50 p.m.

Just before 11:54 p.m. that same evening, officers with the Brooklyn Police Department observed the stolen vehicle in their jurisdiction and attempted to make a traffic stop.

Police claim the vehicle fled and crashed a short time later. Four individuals in the car were taken into custody. Two were brought to the St. Clair County Juvenile Detention Center, while the 18-year-olds were transported to the county jail.

Marrion Mosely was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle and possession of burglary tools. Joshua Williams was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle. Both men remain jailed on a $30,000 bond each.

County prosecutors are reviewing the cases against the juvenile suspects. Due to their age, authorities will not release additional information on the matter.