CASEYVILLE, Ill., – Two cyclists from Caseyville, Illinois are encouraging kids to get off the sofa, stop gaming so much, and get active. They are leading by example, and pedaling across the country.

Dave Roberson and Jesse Rochman are about halfway through their journey from San Diego, California, to St. Augustine, Florida. They’re raising money for their charity, ‘roads to giving.’ The duo is hoping to raise about $30,000 to buy bicycles for 300 children.

“We launched a charity called Roads to Giving with the mission being to improve kids mental, physical, and emotional well-being through the power of cycling,” Roberson said. “To get kids off screens and outdoors, and to promote that charity, we came up with the idea to come up with a cross-country cycling ride. We left San Diego, California on March 12. We’ve been riding for about 24 days, and we made it to the half point in Austin, Texas.”

Last week, they took a four-day break in Austin, where their families converged to meetup with them. However, they’re back on the road and are planning to ride 76 miles Wednesday into Lumberton, Texas.

Later on FOX 2 News in the morning at eight, the two 40-year-olds explain why this long journey is so important, and they share some of their favorite parts of the country so far.