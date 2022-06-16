NEW ATHENS, Ill. – Two men face criminal charges after an interrupted burglary led to a deadly shooting two weeks ago in St. Clair County.

Prosecutors have charged Michael A. Johnson, 42, of East Carondelet, and Martin Morrison, 43, of Cahokia Heights, in the investigation. U.S. Marshals arrested Johnson on Thursday, while Morrison was taken into custody Tuesday.

Investigators say three men interrupted a burglary in progress when they arrived to a home in rural St. Clair County on June 2. All three of those men were shot. One man died at the scene and two others were hospitalized from the shooting.

Police arrived at the 9300 block of Golden Rule Mine Road in response to the shooting, finding the victims with gunshot wounds outside of a home. Authorities say Austin M. Evans-Blakey, 25, of Lenzburg, Illinois, died in the shooting. He worked as a handyman for the homeowner.

Johnson was charged with first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated battery with a firearm. He is jailed on a $2 million bond. Morrison is charged with first-degree murder and residential burglary in the case and also faces an unrelated charge for possession of methamphetamine. He is being jailed on a $50,000 bond.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is handling the investigation, though the motive in the shooting has not yet been determined. Lab analysis is pending on several items found at the scene and additional charges could be filed at a later date.