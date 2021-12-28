2 children having sleepover at Cahokia Heights home grazed by bullets

CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. – Two children were grazed by bullets early Tuesday morning in Cahokia Heights.

The shots were fired into a home in the 700 block of St. Norbert Drive at about 3 a.m. One child was hit in the neck and the other was hit in the arm. The children, ages 10 and 13, have non-life-threatening injuries.

The homeowner says she’s had enough of what’s happening in her neighborhood.

“Random shootings happen out here all the time. This is one of the worst neighborhoods in Cahokia and it is really horrible. Like, you could come out here and be driving and hear gunshots. It’s really horrible,” homeowner Stellekia McDonald said.

She said the kids were having a sleepover with young family members when they heard loud pops. The pops were gunshots that came through the back of her home.

The two children are not McDonald’s children.

“It’s traumatizing to the point that I know I’m not going to be able to get any sleep, and I know I have to move,” McDonald said.

