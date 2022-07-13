ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – Two people died in a collision Tuesday night on an Illinois highway between Millstadt and Columbia.

According to the Illinois State Police, the crash occurred shortly after 9:40 p.m. on Illinois Route 158 at Douglas Road.

One vehicle was traveling southbound on Route 158 when it was struck by a car going westward from Douglas to 158. Investigators determined the driver of that second car failed to stop at the stop sign, leading to the crash.

The driver of the car that blew the stop sign was hospitalized but their injuries were not life-threatening. A passenger in that car was ejected in the crash and pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver in the struck car died at the scene. One juvenile passenger was airlifted to a hospital but their injuries are not life-threatening. Two other juveniles in the car refused medical attention at the scene.

The ISP Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit (TCRU) is continuing its investigation of the crash. No other information has been made available at the time of this writing.