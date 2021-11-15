2 guards shot while loading ATM in Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police say two armored truck security guards have been shot and critically wounded while loading cash into an ATM in the Chatham neighborhood on the city’s South Side.

A 47-year-old woman was shot six times and a 46-year-old man was shot twice in his stomach. They were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Police did not provide information on their medical conditions. The shooting happened around 10:20 a.m. Monday.

Police say as many as four gunmen “wearing all black with masks” approached and demanded the money. After the guards were shot, the shooters ran off. No arrests have been made.