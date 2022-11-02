CAMPTON HILLS, Ill. (AP) — Two people killed when an SUV they were riding in rear-ended a school bus Monday in a Chicago suburb have been identified as a brother and sister.

Emil Diewald, 19, and Grace Diewald, 20, died from blunt force trauma following the crash near the western Chicago suburb of Campton Hills, the Kane County coroner’s office said Tuesday. Both lived in Kane County near St. Charles.

Police said the siblings were passengers in an SUV driven by an 18-year-old Elgin man when it crashed Monday afternoon into the back of a Central Unit District 301 school bus that had stopped to drop off students from Lily Lake Grade School.

The bus driver and the 31 children on the bus were not injured, The (Arlington Heights) Daily Herald reported.

The Elgin man who was driving the SUV suffered non life-threatening injuries, but a 17-year-old girl from South Elgin who was back-seat passenger was airlifted to a Chicago hospital with life-threatening injuries, the Kane County Sheriff’s Office said.

Sheriff Ron Hain said Monday evening that the SUV appeared not to have slowed down before it crashed into the school bus.

The crash remains under investigation, and no charges have been filed.