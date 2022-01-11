2 in custody after police pursuit ends with pickup truck overturned in a field

GRANITE CITY, Ill. – Two people are in custody after a police pursuit ended early Tuesday morning.

The pursuit started at about 1:20 a.m. in Granite City. It ended when the pickup truck overturned in a field on Route 3 at the Mc Kinley Bridge. Police took a man and woman into custody.

It’s unclear at this time why police were chasing that pickup truck. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.