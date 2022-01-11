2 in custody after police pursuit ends with pickup truck overturned in a field

Illinois

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GRANITE CITY, Ill. – Two people are in custody after a police pursuit ended early Tuesday morning.

The pursuit started at about 1:20 a.m. in Granite City. It ended when the pickup truck overturned in a field on Route 3 at the Mc Kinley Bridge. Police took a man and woman into custody.

It’s unclear at this time why police were chasing that pickup truck. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News