2 injured in recent spate of shootings in Granite City

GRANITE CITY, Ill. – One man was shot in the neck and another person wounded in a recent spate of shootings over the weekend in Granite City.

The first shooting happened Saturday, Oct. 16, around 6:30 p.m. in the alleyway between the 2100 block of Adams and Benton streets. The victim had a neck wound and was taken to the hospital. His injuries were not life-threatening and he’s expected to make a full recovery.

Around 10 p.m. that evening, Granite City police responded to another shooting. A police spokesperson did not identify where the shooting occurred but said one person was taken to a St. Louis area hospital. A suspect was taken into custody.

And on Sunday, police were called to a shooting in the 2600 block of Lincoln Avenue around 1:30 p.m. No was had been shot or was otherwise injured. However, two people were taken into custody for that incident.

Police said none of the shootings are believed to be connected.