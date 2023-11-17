CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. – Crews were responding to an early morning house fire in Cahokia Heights, Illinois.

Our Nissan Rogue Runner reporter, Nic Lopez, captured footage of the scene located at the 1100 block of St. Boniface Drive, where the home suffered heavy damage to the garage, living room area, and roof.

The fire eventually spread to a neighboring home, but firefighters were able to prevent the blaze from fully engulfing that building. The Camp Jack Fire Chief confirmed that two juveniles were home when the fire began. They both made it out safely.