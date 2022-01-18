2 men attempting to kick in door at a Cahokia Heights home now in custody

CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. – Two men are in custody Tuesday morning after a police chase.

The chase started at about 12:15 a.m. when they were caught on camera attempting to kick in the door of a home in Cahokia Heights, Illinois. The victim called the police which set off the chase. During that pursuit, one of the vehicle’s wheels came off. The driver finally crashed along southbound I-55 at the ramp to Route 203.

One of the men was bitten by a police dog. He was treated at the scene. Police also recovered a weapon.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.