O’FALLON, Ill. – The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office charged two men Thursday for their roles in a shooting at a Walmart parking lot in O’Fallon.

The shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of the Walmart Supercenter off West Highway 50.

Officers arrived and learned several acquaintances got into a fight in the parking lot. During the altercation, one of those individuals took out a gun and fired several shots at a vehicle as it was leaving.

People in the vehicle had been involved in the fracas, police said.

Investigators identified and arrested two people for their involvement: Raphael Madison Jr. of East St. Louis and Marquis Hayes of Belleville.

Prosecutors charged Madison, 25, with one count of aggravated battery in a public place. His bond was set at $50,000. Hayes, 27, was charged with one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle. His bond was set at $100,000.

Both Madison and Hayes are being held at the St. Clair County Jail.