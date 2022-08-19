EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – Two men were found dead inside a manhole at a construction site Friday in Edwardsville, Illinois.

The incident happened at the 100 block of East Union Street. Edwardsville Police responded to the scene around 6:55 p.m. and found two men inside a manhole. Police said the men had been working in an underground area.

An officer tried to help, but the victims were pronounced dead on the scene. The officer had to be transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police Chief Michael Fillback said they are currently trying to recover the men’s bodies. They said they are not releasing any more information until the families of the two men have been contacted. This is an ongoing investigation. It is unknown what time the incident occurred or what led up to the two men being inside the manhole. FOX 2 will give updates as more information becomes available.