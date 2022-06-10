MADISON, Ill. – A gunman shot two men, one fatally, in the parking lot of a Metro East supermarket Thursday evening.

Investigators say Reginald Beasley III, 28, of East St. Louis, Illinois, died from injuries in the shooting. A 35-year-old man was shot and hurt, but treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police responded to Madison Meat Market in the 300 block of Madison Avenue around 11 p.m. Thursday after a report of shots fired. Beasley and another man suffered multiple gunshots in the parking lot.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is handling the investigation and seeks a suspect vehicle. The wanted vehicle is black and possibly has a white defect on the hood. Police shared the following surveillance photo of the wanted vehicle.

If you have any information, contact the Major Case Squad at 618-876-7182 or Crime Stoppers at 866-371-TIPS.