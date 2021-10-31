2 more charged in crash that killed Bethalto family of 3

Illinois

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BETHALTO, Ill. (AP) — Two more people have been charged in connection with an August crash that killed three members of a southwestern Illinois family.  

An 18-year-old was charged earlier this month after prosecutors alleged he drove under the influence of alcohol, ran a stop sign and struck the vehicle the Cafazza family of Bethalto was driving. They were all pronounced dead at the scene.

Now, prosecutors have charged 55-year-old David P. Thomae and 23-year-old Brandon M. McKinnon with permitting a violation of the liquor control act causing death. Bail has been set at $15,000 each.

Blake Jones, 18, of Worden, Illinois has been charged with three counts of DUI resulting in death following an August car crash.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News