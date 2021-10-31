2 more charged in crash that killed Bethalto family of 3

BETHALTO, Ill. (AP) — Two more people have been charged in connection with an August crash that killed three members of a southwestern Illinois family.

An 18-year-old was charged earlier this month after prosecutors alleged he drove under the influence of alcohol, ran a stop sign and struck the vehicle the Cafazza family of Bethalto was driving. They were all pronounced dead at the scene.

Now, prosecutors have charged 55-year-old David P. Thomae and 23-year-old Brandon M. McKinnon with permitting a violation of the liquor control act causing death. Bail has been set at $15,000 each.

Blake Jones, 18, of Worden, Illinois has been charged with three counts of DUI resulting in death following an August car crash.