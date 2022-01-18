2 officers fatally shoot man who pulled gun on them in Madison County, Ill.

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – Two police officers were involved in the fatal shooting of a man who pulled out a gun and pointed it at them early Tuesday morning at a BP gas station in Wood River, Illinois.

A woman working at the BP gas station located on North Wood River Avenue was closing down for the night at about 1:40 a.m. when she had an encounter with a 31-year-old man in front of the station. During this encounter, she saw a gun on the man. The woman then went across the street to a nearby Jack in the Box and called the police. About one hour later, Wood River Police and East Alton Police found the same man outside of the BP. Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells said when the officers tried to speak with the man, he pulled a gun out of his pocket and moved it towards the officers. That is when the Wood River officer and the East Alton officer both opened fire.

The man was taken to a local medical facility in Wood River. Then he was airlifted to St. Louis University Hospital. There, he was pronounced dead at about 3 a.m. Both of the officers were uninjured in the incident.

Illinois State Police have taken over the investigation. The gun the man had pulled out of his pocket has been recovered.

FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.