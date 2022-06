CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. – A gunman shot and killed two people Saturday in Cahokia Heights.

The shooting happened in the 2400 block of Brady Avenue. The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated to investigate the deaths. Police have not yet released any names in the investigation and it’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

Additional details are limited at this time. This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.