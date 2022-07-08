CLINTON COUNTY, Ill. — A 15-year-old permit driver and two passengers in the car with her have died in a head-on collision in Clinton County, Illinois.

The sheriff’s department said the crash happened around noon Friday on Old U.S. Highway 50 near Beckemeyer Road, about 4 miles west of Carlyle.

Authorities said the young driver crossed into the lane of a tractor-trailer. She, along with a 17-year-old girl from Carlyle and a 43-year-old woman from Mississippi, died in the crash.

The driver of the tractor-trailer suffered minor injuries.

No further details have been released. FOX 2 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.