200 Illinois superintendents send letter to governor about basketball

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – More than 200 Illinois school superintendents sent a letter to Governor J.B. Pritzker wanting to discuss a plan to allow student-athletes to play basketball this winter.

The letter calls on the governor to join educators in creating a safe plan for playing basketball this season.

The Illinois Department of Public health has advised districts not to start the season due to COVID concerns. The agency recently classified basketball as a high-risk activity for spreading COVID-19.

Superintendents from several Metro East communities signed the letter, including Alton, Collinsville, Dupo, Edwardsville, Freeburg, Harmony-Emge, Highland, Lebanon, Madison, Marissa, Mascoutah, O’Fallon, and Triad CUSD.

“We have over 200 superintendents representing over 200,000 students across the state of Illinois,” said Collinsville Community Unit School District #10 Superintendent Dr. Mark B. Skertich.

The letter indicates educators are seeing more students exhibit depression, anxiety, lack of motivation and loss of self because many extra-curricular activities have been canceled.

“I think a lot of kids are down right now because they don’t have an outlet,” said Collinsville High School senior Joshua Chambers. He plays basketball and worries about how a lost season could impact his ability to impress whatever college he attends.

“We have students at Collinsville High School that are looking at college scholarships,” said Collinsville High School Athletic Director Clay Smith. “This high school basketball season means a lot to them.”

Chambers said his message to the governor is to find a way to let students play.

“A lot of creative minds sitting down in one room, sitting down together, and finding that solution is the way to go,” said Smith.

The letter from educators states most of the positive cases found in schools have come from outside of school. Educators who signed the letter are also concerned prohibiting basketball could have the opposite effect of what health officials intend.

“We don’t want to fight,” said Skertich. “We want to find a workable solution just like we’ve done to do in person learning.”

The letter states, “Without the opportunities in our schools, students will play for unregulated clubs and travel teams while traveling out of state to do so. We as superintendents are calling on you to allow our students to participate in extracurricular activities and interscholastic competition.”

The three factors include:

School districts have shown that when given the opportunity, we rise to the challenge and find the delicate balance between health and safety of our school communities while providing for continuity of learning.

School districts are creative. We continue to find ways to connect with students, teach them, and provide opportunities for participation, and to hold special events.

In most instances, positive cases found in schools come from outside of the school. We take the safety of our students seriously.

Governor Pritzker’s office did not respond to a request for comment on Friday.