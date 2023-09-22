MADISON, Ill. – The Sportscar Vintage Racing Association and Trans Am Series are bringing the 2023 Gateway Speed Tour to the World Wide Technology Raceway this weekend.

Guests will get to experience six decades of automotive history racing on the track. They’ll also celebrate the 70th birthday of the Corvette, which was made in St. Louis for 27 years.

Friday’s events start at 7:30 a.m.and go until 4:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 for anyone 13 and older. On Saturday, it’s from 8:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

Tickets cost $20. You can order them at SpeedTour.net.