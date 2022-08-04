CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. – Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and other state officials announced that $21 million has been funded for to the City of Cahokia Heights to various support infrastructure projects.

The funding, made available through the Rebuild Illinois Capital Plan, will include rehabilitation of lift stations and improvements to the sewer collection system.

Funding includes a $9.9 million investment in rehabilitation or replacement for approximately 35 lift stations, 5,800 feet of cured-in-place pipe liner and 3,500 feet of slip lining for the city’s main trunk line.

“This new investment will upgrade the existing wastewater collection system and prevent the sewage flooding that has become notorious for area residents,” said Pritzker during a news conference Wednesday. “True justice and true fairness mean a safe home, clean streets, clean water and clean air. It involves providing solutions that work for all our communities. This grant is another step toward justice for the Cahokia Heights community.”

Lift stations are used in sewer collection systems throughout the country to move wastewater from lower to higher elevations, particularly where the elevation of the source is not sufficient for gravity flow. The rehabilitation requirements of lift stations in Cahokia Heights range from minor repairs, such as control panel repairs, to extensive rehabilitation or full replacement of pumps and structural components.

Cahokia Heights will also use this grant funding to modify the wastewater collection system, where many components of the system have exceeded their useful design life. The Illinois EPA will work closely with city officials to ensure funds are used to address infrastructure issues.