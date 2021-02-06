22-year-old man in custody after adopted father, another man murdered in Godfrey, Ill.

ALTON, Ill. – Major Case Squad detectives announced Friday they had solved an arson/double murder case in Godfrey, Ill., four days after the terrible crimes.

Bryce Andrews, 22, the son of one of the victims, is the accused killer.

The crimes happened in a quiet neighborhood at a home on Wedgewood Drive.

The victims’ loved ones and nearby residents were still heartbroken but also thankful for the work of the Major Case Squad, a cooperative effort in which St. Louis area law enforcement agencies share resources and investigators to solve homicide cases.

Madison County Sheriff John Lakin said the case involved 29 investigators working around the clock.

“The Major Case Squad was formed for reasons like this. It’s a testament to these men and women (investigators),” Lakin said. “They leave their departments. They’re away from their families for an extended period of time.”

A married couple, 59-year-old Robert Andrews and 67-year-old Jim Ebrey were stabbed, cut, and then burned by Andrews’ son Bryce, authorities said.

He’s charged with multiple counts of first-degree murder, arson, and concealing evidence.

A break in the case came when detectives spotted the victims’ Pontiac Bonneville, ditched in North St. Louis, an investigator said.

It had been missing since the fire was first reported and firefighters discovered the men’s bodies shortly after 6 o’clock Monday morning.

Bryce Andrews was eventually found in a St. Louis hospital but investigators wouldn’t say if that was somehow related to the vicious murders.

“The investigation revealed the victims died from what appeared to be a heinous attack by homicidal means,” Deputy Commander of the Major Case Squad Brian Koberna said. “After the homicide, Bryce set fire to the residence. He also stole the victim’s vehicle.”

“At least the community can take solace in one fact and that is in this case, this was not a random act of violence,” State’s Attorney Tom Haine, who will prosecute the case, said. “This was not an invasion of a home by an outsider. This was an internal, terrible tragedy.”

Bryce Andrews faces life in prison if convicted, Haine said. Investigators were still working to unravel a motive.

Bryce Andrews was out of a hospital and in the St. Louis County Jail Friday, pending extradition back to Madison County, Ill.